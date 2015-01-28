WARSAW Jan 28 Trade unions at the European
Union's biggest coking coal producer JSW have started
strikes against the company's plans to cut costs, union
representatives said on Wednesday.
Miners want the dismissal of JSW Chief Executive Jaroslaw
Zagorowski after he dissolved agreements with the company's
unions. They also want the company to withdraw its plans to fire
nine union representatives responsible for launching protests in
January.
"We are beginning strikes at JSW, hoping that our colleagues
from other mines will join," a spokesman at one of coal mining
unions said. He did not say how long the stoppages were expected
to last.
JSW spokeswoman Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer said the company's
daily loss from a protest at all its mines would be some 30
million zlotys ($8 million). "But we do not know yet the unions'
detailed protest plans," she said.
JSW, which employs more than 20,000 miners, fell to a 305
million zloty loss over the first nine months of last year,
largely because of falling coal prices. The company dissolved
its labour agreements with trade unions, aiming to cut labour
costs.
($1 = 3.7229 zlotys)
