WARSAW Feb 13 Shares in the European Union's
biggest coking coal producer JSW surged as much as 11
percent on Friday after the firm's chief executive offered to
resign, a move that could end a paralyzing strike.
The removal of Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski was the
condition set by JSW trade unions to end the strike, which
started on Jan. 28 and is losing the firm almost 30 million
zlotys ($8 million) a day.
However, Zagorowski has set his own conditions. He demanded
that an initial agreement signed on Friday becomes a final deal
including the introduction of a 6th working day and that the
miners return to work on Monday.
"If the union leaders are able to achieve that, then I wish
to inform you that I will hand in my resignation to the chairman
of the board," Zagorowski told a news conference.
"A responsible manager does not abandon his company if it is
undergoing a difficult time. I will leave only when I am sure
that the company will manage with the difficult market situation
in the coming years," he said.
Representatives at JSW trade unions were not immediately
available for comment.
JSW is having to cut costs as it struggles to survive amid
record low coal prices. The company said earlier this month that
with production and sales frozen because of the strike it has
enough cash only to survive for the next few weeks.
JSW's biggest client, ArcelorMittal Poland, has already said
it will consider reducing coal supplies from JSW in the future.
Poland's treasury ministry, which owns a 55.16-percent stake
in JSW, has called on the unions to stop protests and expressed
its support for the chief executive.
($1 = 3.6640 zlotys)
