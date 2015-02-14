WARSAW Feb 14 Miners at the European Union's
biggest coking coal producer JSW agreed to suspend the
strike following the chief executive's announcement that he will
resign, JSW's spokeswoman said on Saturday.
"Unofficially, the strike committee (representatives) have
told us that they've ordered the protesters to suspend the
strike, with the official confirmation to arrive later,"
Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer said.
The removal of Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski was the
condition set by JSW trade unions to end the strike, which
started on Jan. 28 and was losing the firm almost 30 million
zlotys ($8 million) a day.
The chief executive of Polish state-run coal miner JSW
said on Friday he will hand in his resignation next
week if striking miners sign a draft agreement to end their
industrial action and go back to work on Monday.
"The company's board will meet on Tuesday, and the chief
executive will submit his resignation to it, as long as his ...
conditions are met by the unions."
JSW is having to cut costs as it struggles to survive amid
record low coal prices. The company said earlier this month that
with production and sales frozen because of the strike it has
enough cash only to survive for the next few weeks.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Toby Chopra)