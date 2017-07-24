FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Polish PM says president's veto slows down needed justice reforms
July 24, 2017 / 6:39 PM / a day ago

Polish PM says president's veto slows down needed justice reforms

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 24 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Monday that the president's unexpected veto of bills overhauling the justice system had slowed down necessary reforms.

"We all want to live in a fair Poland, this is why the reform of the courts is needed. (...) Today's veto by the president has slowed down work on the reform," Szydlo said in an address to the nation, broadcast on public television.

She said the government should not "yield to pressure from the street and from abroad", referring to ongoing protests against the planned reform and criticism from the European Union. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

