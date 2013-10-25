WARSAW Oct 25 Ukrainian agricultural producer Kernel expects falling crop prices to depress profit by a further 13 percent in the fiscal year ending June 2014.

The edible oil producer said it expected core EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) at $250 million compared with $288 million booked in the fiscal year which ended June 2013.

Kernel said it missed its 2013 guidance of $310 million due to lower than initially estimated sunflower seed availability and the "dramatic" decline of crop prices this summer. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Cowell)