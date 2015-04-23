WARSAW, April 23 Shareholders in Polish
aluminium smelter Grupa Kety on Thursday voted in
favour of a higher dividend for the 2014 financial year, Kety
said in a statement.
As a result, Kety will pay a dividend totalling 136 million
zlotys ($36.41 million), up from 101 million zlotys the
management had previously planned.
Earlier this month, a pension fund owned by British insurer
Aviva and Polish bank BZ WBK pressed Kety to
raise its dividend payout to 136.1 million zlotys.
($1 = 3.7352 zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski.
Editing by Jane Merriman)