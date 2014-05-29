WARSAW May 29 Poland's KGHM said it
was delaying the start of copper concentrate production at the
Afton-Ajax open-pit mine in Canada to end-2018 from an initial
target of 2015 after it consulted with local residents and
decided to expand the project.
Europe's second-largest copper producer took over the old
mine site in British Columbia in 2012 and plans to invest $795
million to develop and operate it. Canadian firm Abacus
is a local partner in the project.
Although a 2012 feasibility study mentioned a start date of
2015, KGHM already at that time expected the plan would be
delayed, a KGHM spokeswoman said on Thursday.
"We knew from the very beginning that sticking to this
timing was not our priority. The project has been enlarged, and
we also wanted to talk to local people as we're a socially
responsible company," the spokeswoman said.
"The revised schedule assumes that construction of the mine
will start in the middle of 2016, which means a delay in capital
investment," KGHM said in a statement.
The company forecasts annual production will ultimately
amount to 50,000 tonnes of copper concentrate and 100,000 ounces
of gold.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jane Baird)