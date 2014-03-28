WARSAW, March 28 Europe's No.2 copper miner KGHM
will need additional debt financing worth 1-2 billion dollars in
the coming years to finance its planned mining projects, the
company's Chief Financial Officer Jaroslaw Romanowski said on
Friday.
"We expect additional (required by us debt) financing at
$1-2 billion, depending on our needs," Romanowski told
reporters. "We would like it to be 5-year financing", he said.
According to Romanowski, KGHM has an opened credit line at
the European Investment Bank worth an equivalent of 1.6 billion
zlotys.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Marcin Goettig)