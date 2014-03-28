WARSAW, March 28 Europe's No.2 copper miner KGHM will need additional debt financing worth 1-2 billion dollars in the coming years to finance its planned mining projects, the company's Chief Financial Officer Jaroslaw Romanowski said on Friday.

"We expect additional (required by us debt) financing at $1-2 billion, depending on our needs," Romanowski told reporters. "We would like it to be 5-year financing", he said.

According to Romanowski, KGHM has an opened credit line at the European Investment Bank worth an equivalent of 1.6 billion zlotys. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)