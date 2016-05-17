WARSAW May 17 KGHM, Europe's second
biggest copper producer, plans to pay a dividend of 300 million
zlotys ($77.8 million) or 1.5 zlotys per share for 2015, the
company said on Tuesday.
The state-run KGHM booked a record net loss in 2015 as it
wrote down the value of its foreign assets. The company's chief
executive officer Krzysztof Skora told Reuters earlier on
Tuesday he planned to maintain the company's dividend payout
policy.
Poland's treasury ministry has a 31.8 percent stake in KGHM
and stands to receive 95 million zlotys from the 2015 payout for
the country's budget. A year ago the company paid out a dividend
of 4 zlotys per share.
($1 = 3.8577 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary. Editing by Jane Merriman)