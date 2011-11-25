WARSAW Nov 25 Poland's financial
regulator KNF said on Friday it found no evidence of insider
trading related to last week's precipitous drop in the share
price of Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM.
KGHM shares fell as much as 14 percent to a 2011 low last
week after Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for a tax on silver
and copper extraction during a speech to the parliament.
Several opposition politicians had asked who might have
known about the plans and might have used them to profit from
the drop, but provided no evidence of any wrongdoing.
"A preliminary analysis does not show that the information
about the planned changes in mining taxes was used on the market
before (being) announced by the prime minister," KNF said in a
statement.
KGHM shares have shed nearly a quarter of their value since
the announcement, which sparked concerns that the state would
take a large part of the miner's profits, preventing a large
dividend payout.
Poland, which controls KGHM through a 32-percent stake,
expects the measure to yield some 2 billion zlotys.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)