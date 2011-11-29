WARSAW Nov 29 Europe's second largest
producer of copper, KGHM, may cooperate with Poland's
top utility PGE in the construction of a nuclear power
plant, to gain access to cheaper energy, KGHM's chief executive
said.
"If there's a possibility and goodwill of the main player in
the construction, then why not," Herbert Wirth told
Rzeczpospolita daily, in an interview published on its website,
when asked if KGHM might participate in the PGE project.
Energy makes up much of the state-controlled KGHM's costs.
The miner is already cooperating with utility Tauron on
the construction of a power unit.
Last week, PGE shortlisted three sites by the Baltic coast
as possible locations for the country's first nuclear power
plant, which it hopes would help lessen reliance on highly
polluting coal.
