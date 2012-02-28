* H1 stake sales in PKO, PZU in H1 not ruled out -minister

WARSAW, Feb 28 Poland may sell part of its stakes in the country's top insurer PZU and No. 1 lender PKO BP in the first half of 2012 as part of its privatisation drive, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Tuesday.

Asked whether a sale of parts of the state stakes would take place in the first half of 2012, Budzanowski told a news conference: "It depends on the market situation... When it comes to PZU and PKO I don't rule out that it will take place."

Last week, the treasury ministry ministry, which oversees state assets, raised 2.52 billion zlotys ($817 million) from the sale of a 7-percent chunk in Polish utility PGE, this year's first sale of a state stake.

With the sale, the ministry, which controls PKO and PZU via a 51-percent and 35-percent stakes respectively, completed a quarter of the 10 billion zlotys of privatisations it has planned for the full year.

The government has said it may decrease its stakes in its top two financial institutions to 25 percent.

Besides its privatisation goal, Poland is also targeting 8 billion zlotys in dividend income this year, with Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM, which Poland controls via a 32-percent stake, playing a vital role in the equation.

"When it comes to KGHM, it is ready to pay out a dividend of at least 3 billion zlotys, but I expect it will be higher," Budzanowski said.

He added dividend payout levels at Poland's two oil refiners PKN Orlen and Lotos would depend on the groups' upstream investment plans.

At GMT 1621 KGHM led Warsaw bluechip gainers with a rise of almost 2 percent, keeping the WIG20 index afloat, with PKO and PZU trailing as the two largest losers of the day, down 1.2 and 1.5 percent losses, respectively. ($1 = 3.0850 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)