* Q4 net triples to PLN 3.8 bln, FY net 11.3 bln
* Says Q4 output at 144,000 tonnes of copper
WARSAW Feb 29 Europe's No.2 copper
producer KGHM tripled its fourth-quarter net profit to
a record 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.23 billion), a notch above
analyst forecasts, thanks to sales of its telecom assets, it
said on Wednesday.
This puts KGHM's full-year bottom line at 11.3 billion
zlotys, slightly above the state-controlled copper miner's
guidance of 11.2 billion.
KGHM's output stood at 144,000 tonnes of copper in the
fourth quarter, with sales at 4.85 billion zlotys, or 2 percent
more year-on-year. Full-year revenues jumped by a fourth to 20.1
billion zlotys, in line with the miner's guidance, thanks to
high copper prices.
The company had indicated proceeds from sales of its stake
in cellphone operator Polkomtel and fixed-line operator
Dialog would add around 2.6 billion zlotys to its bottom line.
This year's results are not expected to include any further
large divestment proceeds and will be weighed down by a new
mining tax. But they will be boosted by the C$3 billion purchase
of Canadian rival Quadra FNX.