WARSAW, Sept 9 Government revenues from a state mining tax are forecast to fall to 2 billion zlotys ($604 million) next year, down 200 million on this year's expected outcome as a result of weaker metal prices, the 2014 budget draft showed on Monday.

Poland imposed the mining tax on silver and copper production last year to help bridge the budget gap.

State-controlled miner KGHM, Europe' no.2 copper producer and the world's biggest silver producer, pays almost all the tax.

The levy is calculated on the basis on the monthly average price of copper and silver on the London Metal Exchange and the dollar exchange rate.