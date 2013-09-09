BRIEF-Pennymac Financial Services CEO Stanford Kurland's 2016 total compensation was $9.1 mln
* CEO Stanford Kurland's 2016 total compensation was $9.1 million versus $10.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
WARSAW, Sept 9 Government revenues from a state mining tax are forecast to fall to 2 billion zlotys ($604 million) next year, down 200 million on this year's expected outcome as a result of weaker metal prices, the 2014 budget draft showed on Monday.
Poland imposed the mining tax on silver and copper production last year to help bridge the budget gap.
State-controlled miner KGHM, Europe' no.2 copper producer and the world's biggest silver producer, pays almost all the tax.
The levy is calculated on the basis on the monthly average price of copper and silver on the London Metal Exchange and the dollar exchange rate.
* CEO Stanford Kurland's 2016 total compensation was $9.1 million versus $10.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Medtronic- Co,Garmin announce integration of Garmin wearable device data into Medtronic Care Management Services' remote patient monitoring platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: