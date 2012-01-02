* Treasury minister calls for review of mining tax proposal

* Says levy, to fall mainly on KGHM, should reflect production costs

* KGHM says tax would lower profitability, dividend payouts

* Shares in KGHM jump 6.4 pct (Adds KGHM comment, updates shares)

By Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko

WARSAW, Jan 2 WARSAW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Poland's new mining tax, which will mainly fall on Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM, is out of sync with global standards and should be reviewed to reflect production costs, the treasury ministry said.

Shares in state-controlled KGHM led Warsaw blue chip gainers after the ministry's statement on Wednesday, jumping more than 6 percent and helping the miner regain some of the past year's 36-percent decline caused by Warsaw's plans to implement the new tax.

The levy, due to be discussed by the government this month, is aimed at raising 1.8 billion zlotys ($524.2 million) for the state budget in 2012 and subsequently rise to 2.2 billion, according to the finance ministry's proposals in December.

"(...) the tax's proposed level is out of sync with global standards. The proposed tax levels should reflect not only metal prices but also mining costs," Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski wrote in his comments sent to the finance ministry.

"The taxes in operation in other countries equal a few percent or in the teens percentage wise, while in the case of KGHM the levy (on the 2010 basis) would stand at 33 percent of its operating income."

The tax would be charged at a minimum of 130 zlotys per tonne of copper extracted when the metal's price is below 13,000 zlotys, stepping up to a maximum 32,000 zlotys per tonne if the price exceeds 52,000 zlotys.

In its own opinion sent to the finance ministry, KGHM, which is valued at $6.43 billion, said the levy could weigh on dividend payout as well as profitability of the company already struggling with high production costs.

"A historical simulation of the tax's impact on KGHM results in the last four years would cut the group's profitability by 5.3 billion zlotys," KGHM said in the assessment, adding the new levy could also curb its investments.

The finance ministry reiterated its goals linked to the tax, which analysts fear would not only curb profits and dividends at KGHM, but could also derail its 3 billion zloty share buyback.

The levy, criticised also by Poland's economy minister Waldemar Pawlak as well as KGHM unions, was to be implemented on March 1, but the government's legislation centre questions the date in the face of ongoing consultations.

KGHM shares traded at 117.7 per unit at 1551 GMT on Monday. ($1=3.4340 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Hans-Juergen Peters)