WARSAW, April 19 The Polish treasury has no
plans to give up control of the country's No.2 utility Tauron
and has held no talks on such a spinoff with
state-controlled copper miner KGHM, a government
source told Reuters on Thursday.
KGHM Chief Executive Herbert Wirth had been quoted on
Wednesday as saying Europe's No.2 copper producer did not rule
out taking over Tauron as part of its drive to diversify revenue
streams and cut down on energy costs.
"Taking over control in Tauron is not possible, as the
treasury holds 30 percent ... and it has secured statutory
control by the state with a stake of no less than 25 percent,"
the source said.
"KGHM could buy some shares on the market, but control will
stay at the treasury," the person added on a condition of
anonymity. "No such (takeover) talks have taken place."
The treasury refused comment.
KGHM's strategy includes raising its share in the energy
sector and it already holds 11 percent in Tauron. But the
utility has been excluded from any further privatisation plans
in the treasury's asset disposal programme for 2012-2013.
KGHM also played down its further interest in Tauron.
"The KGHM supervisory board has not discussed the subject of
a Tauron takeover," said Jacek Kucinski, head of KGHM
supervisory board and a member of Tauron's supervisory board,
told Reuters on Thursday. "There have been talks on
diversification, the necessity of investment in energy, but this
subject has not been undertaken."
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing
by David Holmes)