* Poland's KGHM to look into 2013 forecast as copper and
silver suffers
* Cites continued slump in copper prices in H2
* Posts lower-than-expected Q2 profit
By Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, Aug 14 Europe's No.2 copper producer
KGHM hinted at a cut in its full-year profit forecasts
on Wednesday in the face of continued pressure on metal prices
and second-quarter earnings that were below market expectations.
The state-controlled Polish miner reported a 60-percent fall
in its net profit, hit by world copper prices that are
down around 8 percent in 2013 despite signs in the past month
that key market China is stabilising.
"Because of the change in macroeconomic conditions,
especially the worsening metal prices, the company is in the
process of verifying its result forecast," KGHM said in its
results report on Wednesday.
The miner booked net earnings of 666 million zlotys ($210.1
million), versus a market consensus of 761 million. This pegs
its first-half figure at 1.73 billion zlotys, a little over half
its full-year guidance of 3.2 billion.
But the company faces the impact of a maintenance shutdown
at its key Glogow II copper smelter in the months ahead and it
also expects average copper prices to remain under pressure over
the rest of the year.
"When it comes to the second half of 2013 the market
consensus indicates copper prices at $7,100-7,300 per tonne and
this is the data we use," Wlodzimierz Kicinski, KGHM's chief
financial officer, told a conference when asked about his
expectations.
According to KGHM, the average copper price stood at $7,540
per tonne in the first six months of 2013. The group, also the
world's No.1 silver producer, had initially forecast the
full-year average at $7,800.
"The fact that the forecast is not feasible was rather clear
earlier on. Now, when the net result is 100 million zlotys below
expectations, the chances are even thinner," said Societe
Generale analyst Leszek Iwaszko.
Still, KGHM sales in the April-June period were a notch
above analysts' expectations at 4.4 billion zlotys.
In the first six months, the miner's top line was 9.5
billion, or half of KGHM's goal for the year. The smelter
shutdown is to bring the miner's third-quarter revenue to its
lowest this year.