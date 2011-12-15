WARSAW Dec 15 Polish finance ministry
does not plan to alter its proposed mining tax despite the fact
that it took Polish copper miner KGHM to its lowest
since August 2010, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on
Thursday.
"We will be consulting it, but we don't plan changes just
because KGHM shares are falling," Rostowski told reporters.
"It's in the interest of Poland for the copper deposits to be
used mostly for Poland's benefit."
Poland is targeting revenue of 1.8 billion zlotys ($511
million) next year from a new mining tax aimed mainly at the
state-controlled KGHM, rising to an annual 2.2 billion
thereafter, a draft bill published by the finance ministry
showed.
