WARSAW Dec 15 Polish finance ministry does not plan to alter its proposed mining tax despite the fact that it took Polish copper miner KGHM to its lowest since August 2010, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Thursday.

"We will be consulting it, but we don't plan changes just because KGHM shares are falling," Rostowski told reporters. "It's in the interest of Poland for the copper deposits to be used mostly for Poland's benefit."

Poland is targeting revenue of 1.8 billion zlotys ($511 million) next year from a new mining tax aimed mainly at the state-controlled KGHM, rising to an annual 2.2 billion thereafter, a draft bill published by the finance ministry showed. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; writing by Adrian Krajewski)