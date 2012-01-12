WARSAW Jan 12 The Polish finance ministry again rejigged its mining tax proposal, cutting the levy's maximum level per copper tonne, but still expects it to deliver a revenue this year of 1.8 billion zlotys ($511.3 million), the ministry said on Thursday.

The newest proposal, to be discussed by the government on Thursday, cuts the maximum level of the tax to 16,000 zlotys per tonne from 20,000 zlotys. ($1 = 3.5205 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; writing by Adrian Krajewski)