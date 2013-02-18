KRAKOW Poland Feb 18 KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, set its 2013 results guidance at a "very conservative" level, Chief Executive Herbert Wirth said on Monday.

Last week, the state-controlled miner said it expected its 2013 full-year net profit down by a third to 3.2 billion zlotys ($1.0 billion) due to a bigger hit from a new mining tax and lower production.