FRANKFURT, March 30 German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has received more than ten expressions of interest from potential buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.
WARSAW, June 25 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM denied it was considering taking part in helping to revive an 11.6 billion zloty ($3.5 billion) energy project recently scrapped by Poland's top utility PGE.
"We are not interested in the Opole project," CEO Herbert Wirth told Reuters. "We haven't discussed it at the supervisory board meeting or with anyone from the Treasury Ministry."
Local media speculated the miner may aid fellow state-controlled PGE in the construction of two coal-fired units for a power station in the southern city of Opole amid government pressure to revive the project.
RABAT, March 30 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its 2016 net profit rose 4 percent to a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million) thanks to rising margins and commission income.
SHANGHAI, March 30 The cost of borrowing short-term cash against bonds at China's stock exchanges more than tripled to as much as 32 percent on Thursday as smaller financial institutions scrambled for funds before a central bank health-check on the banking industry.