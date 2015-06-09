BRIEF-United Technologies prices offering of $1,000 mln aggregate principal amount of 1.900 pct notes due 2020
* United Technologies Corp says has priced an offering of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% notes due 2020
WARSAW, June 9 Poland's copper miner KGHM said on Tuesday its unit KGHM International received a loan worth $519.3 million for early bond redemption.
The loan was advanced by KGHM's indirect subsidiary 0929260 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company. Its maturity date was set to Dec. 31, 2021.
KGHM added that the total value of loans granted during the last 12 months by the indirect subsidiary to KGHM International, which comprises the miner's foreign assets, amounts to $719.38 million. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
May 1 Sherritt International Corp, Korea Resources Corp (Kores) and Sumitomo Corp, partners in the Ambatovy nickel operation in Madagascar, have agreed in principle to revise their joint venture agreement, Sherritt said on Monday.