SOPOT, Poland, June 25 Poland does not plan to engage copper producer KGHM to join PGE's project to build its coal-fired power plant in Opole, Polish deputy treasury minister said on Tuesday.

Local media speculated KGHM may aid fellow state-controlled PGE in the construction of two coal-fired units for a power station in the southern city of Opole amid government pressure to revive the 11.6 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) project.

"There are no such plans," Pawel Tamborski said. ($1 = 3.3163 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)