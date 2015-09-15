WARSAW, Sept 15 Poland's KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, has applied for an environmental permit for an opencast copper and gold mine near the Canadian city of Kamloops in British Columbia.

The project is run by KGHM Ajax Mining, KGHM's joint venture with Canada's Abacus Mining & Exploration, which holds a 20 percent in the subsidiary.

The state-run miner expects to secure all permits by the turn of 2016 and 2017. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Louise Heavens)