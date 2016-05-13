WARSAW May 13 First-quarter net profit at
Europe's No.2 copper producer, Polish KGHM, more than
halved to 161 million zlotys ($41.2 million), as lower copper
prices hit its results, especially at overseas assets, it said
on Friday.
While net profit came in above analysts' expectations of 90
million, sales at the state-run miner fell on an annual basis by
a larger than expected 17 percent to 3.912 billion zlotys.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected 4.26 billion.
At a stand-alone level, on which KGHM's dividends are based,
the miner booked a 26-percent fall in net profit to 370 million
zlotys, on sales 21-percent lower at 2.98 billion, compared with
378 million and 3.3 billion in analyst poll.
($1 = 3.9074 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)