WARSAW May 28 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM, which has scrapped plans for big energy projects, may sell its stake in Polish utility Tauron to focus on new mining ventures, the miner's deputy chief executive said.

The state-controlled Polish miner had once planned to invest more in the local power sector, but facing hefty spending on oversees mining projects and falling power prices it will concentrate on its core business in a new long-term strategy, expected within weeks.

Deputy Chief Executive Dorota Wloch said KGHM was "analysing" whether to unload its 10.4 percent stake in Tauron, worth some $250 million.

"But why should we take any nervous steps at the moment? I would say that Tauron will have to be sold when we have another interesting mining project," Wloch said in an interview.