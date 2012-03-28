WARSAW, March 28 Poland's President Bronislaw
Komorowski signed into law a new tax on copper and silver
mining, with miner KGHM bearing the brunt of the planned 1.8
billion zlotys ($578.2 million) which the levy is to bring in
this year.
The presidential signature is the final legislative step and
the new tax will come into force a fortnight after it is
officially published.
The levy, announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk in taking
office for his second term late last year, will weigh on the
state-controlled copper and silver miner KGHM, which on Tuesday
announced it expected its 2012 net profit two-thirds down after
a record 2011.
($1 = 3.1132 Polish zlotys)
