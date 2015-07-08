WARSAW, July 8 Poland's state-run energy
companies will contribute to a rescue fund for the troubled coal
miner Kompania Weglowa, Treasury Minister Andrzej Czerwinski
said on Wednesday, without naming the companies.
"A plan for a fund was drawn up, which will be created by
energy companies and other financial entities, which have been
tasked to present by tomorrow a way of obtaining cash capital
necessary to maintain continuity in the mines," Czerwinski said
at a parliamentary treasury committee sitting, without naming
the companies.
The capital required stands at around 1.5 billion zlotys
($392 million), he added. Czerwinski also said that media
reports saying that state-run energy companies were unwilling to
get involved in the rescue were not true.
($1 = 3.8250 zlotys)
