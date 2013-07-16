(Repeats to fix typo in first paragraph)
WARSAW, July 16 Poland's Prime Minister Donald
Tusk said he had no plans to reintroduce legislation to lift a
ban on the production of kosher meat, despite mounting criticism
from Israel and Jewish groups that it is harmful to Jews in
Poland.
Polish lawmakers last week rejected a government-backed
draft law that would have allowed slaughterhouses to produce
meat in accordance with Jewish ritual law.
The law's opponents said the practice, which has been halted
since a constitutional court ruling last year, is cruel to
livestock.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Monday the ban on kosher
slaughter methods damaged efforts to rehabilitate Jewish life in
a country whose large Jewish community was nearly wiped out
under German occupation during World War Two.
"Right now we are not planning any legislative action in
this matter," Tusk told a news conference.
He added the government would await a decision by a
constitutional court on whether the ban on kosher slaughter was
harming the rights of religious minorities.
