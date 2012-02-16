WARSAW/LONDON Feb 16 Spain's top lender Banco Santander is looking to team up with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on its bid to buy Poland's Kredyt Bank from the Belgian KBC Group, sources said.

People close to the talks told Reuters Santander is seeking to bring on board the EBRD, a lender that invests in emerging economies and helped support their banking sector in recent years, after discussions to buy the Polish bank dragged on and Spain's property hangover cast a shadow over its results.

"Santander brought in EBRD, which is usually in for a minority stake," a source close to the deal said. "An announcement (about a completed deal) should see the light of day soon."

Shares in Kredyt Bank jumped as much as 6 percent after the Reuters report and were up 3.4 percent by 1450 GMT.

KBC put its 80-percent stake in Kredyt Bank, which has a market capitalisation of some $1 billion, up for sale as part of a series on divestments required by EU regulators.

Sources told Reuters last week the sides are closing in on the sale.

Santander and the EBRD declined to comment, while KBC was not immediately available.

Santander aims to become one of Poland's top three banks after snapping up the country's No.5 lender, Bank Zachodni WBK for 15.9 billion zlotys last year.

KBC received 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) in state aid during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Last month it agreed to sell Poland's No.2 insurer Warta to Germany's No.3 insurance company Talanx for 770 million euros.

Besides Kredyt Bank, the Belgian group still has to sell its relatively small German business, a diamond bank unit in Antwerp and its operations in Serbia and Russia.

It has already sold its private banking arm to Qatar-backed Precision Group, its British brokerage Peel Hunt, its Asian derivatives operations as well as Belgian insurance and bank units Fidea and Centea.

Proceeds from these sales helped it pay back 500 million euros to the Belgian federal state at the end of 2011.