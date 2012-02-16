WARSAW/LONDON Feb 16 Spain's top lender Banco Santander is looking to team up with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on its bid to buy Poland's Kredyt Bank from the Belgian KBC Group, sources said.

People close to the talks told Reuters Santander is seeking to bring EBRD on board, a lender that invests in emerging economies and helped support their banking sector in recent years, after discussions to buy the Polish bank dragged on and Spain's property hangover cast a shadow over its results.

"Santander brought in EBRD, which is usually in for a minority stake," a source close to the deal said. "An announcement (about a completed deal) should see the light of day soon."