WARSAW Jan 27 Poland's treasury ministry
received two binding offers for 85 percent stakes in lignite
coal mines Konin and Adamow, with one of them coming from a
major client, power group ZE PAK, which is also being
privatised, the ministry said on Friday.
The other bid was placed by Spolem Plus, which the local
media have linked to unidentified Israeli and U.S. capital.
In November the treasury, which supervises state-controlled
companies, permitted both companies to run due diligence on the
two mines, which had been put up for sale.
Konin and Adamow are among four lignite mines operating in
Poland, which produces 33 to 35 percent of its energy from
lignite. This soft coal is the second most important source of
energy in the country after hard coal.
The treasury did not reveal the value of the bids.
In 2010 the Konin mine posted a net profit of 32 million
zlotys ($9.9 million), earnings before interest, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of 102 million and revenue of 603
million zlotys, according to information available on the
ministry's website.
The smaller Adamow mine posted a net profit of 10 million
zlotys, EBITDA of 36 million and revenue of 298 million zlotys
in 2010.
ZE PAK, in which the state holds a 50 percent controlling
interest, is to be listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange,
according to a deal signed in June 2011 by the Treasury and
Elektrim, which has operating control over ZE PAK with a 47.4
percent stake.
($1 = 3.2230 Polish zlotys)
