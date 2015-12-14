(Adds quotes, background)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW Dec 14 Poland is considering creating a gas link with Lithuania to improve the energy security of both countries, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

Morawiecki, who is visiting Lithuanian for discussions mostly about energy issues, told reporters the project was not at an advanced stage, but that Poland would seek European Union financial support if the link is agreed.

"We are ready for a discussion about a gas link. We count on the European Union's support, as it would be a cross-border project," Morawiecki, who is responsible for economic development, told reporters aboard a government plane.

"The aim would be connecting our gas systems. The aim is to mutually reinforce our security system. We can be a safety valve for Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia," he said.

Morawiecki said it was worth considering expanding the capacity of Poland's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Baltic port of Swinoujscie to 7.5 billion cubic metres of liquid natural gas per year.

The terminal received its first gas delivery last week, from Qatar, as part of Poland's plans to improve its energy security by diversifying sources of supply. The majority of the oil and gas Poland uses at the moment comes from Russia.

Morawiecki also said Poland would consider common gas purchases with Lithuania, as it also has an LNG terminal at the Baltic port of Klaipeda. Common purchases would improve both countries negotiating position in terms of prices. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by David Clarke)