By Marcin Goclowski
WARSAW Dec 14 Poland is considering creating a
gas link with Lithuania to improve the energy security of both
countries, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said
on Monday.
Morawiecki, who is visiting Lithuanian for discussions
mostly about energy issues, told reporters the project was not
at an advanced stage, but that Poland would seek European Union
financial support if the link is agreed.
"We are ready for a discussion about a gas link. We count on
the European Union's support, as it would be a cross-border
project," Morawiecki, who is responsible for economic
development, told reporters aboard a government plane.
"The aim would be connecting our gas systems. The aim is to
mutually reinforce our security system. We can be a safety valve
for Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia," he said.
Morawiecki said it was worth considering expanding the
capacity of Poland's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the
Baltic port of Swinoujscie to 7.5 billion cubic metres of liquid
natural gas per year.
The terminal received its first gas delivery last week, from
Qatar, as part of Poland's plans to improve its energy security
by diversifying sources of supply. The majority of the oil and
gas Poland uses at the moment comes from Russia.
Morawiecki also said Poland would consider common gas
purchases with Lithuania, as it also has an LNG terminal at the
Baltic port of Klaipeda. Common purchases would improve both
countries negotiating position in terms of prices.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by David Clarke)