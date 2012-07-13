WARSAW, July 13 Poland expects the planned
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Swinoujscie on the
Baltic Sea coast to be finished on time despite reported
construction delays because of financial problems at the
project's building companies.
The terminal, to be operated by Polskie LNG, a unit of
state-owned gas grid Gaz-System, is intended to give Poland
access to the global LNG market to curb its dependence on costly
imports from Russia. It has already signed a contract for LNG
supplies with Qatar.
Polish daily newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday
that construction is four months late because of financial
problems at Italy's Saipem and Poland's PBG,
which are carrying out the contract.
However, Maciej Mazur, head of communications at Polskie
LNG, told Reuters: "We cannot rule out some changes within the
schedule, but we have no reasons to believe that the terminal
will not be finished by June 30, 2014."
Debt-laden PBG was given bankruptcy protection by a Polish
court last month. The company's financial woes stem from a
bidding war for infrastructure contracts for the Euro 2012
soccer tournament in Poland and Ukraine.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Goodman)