BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland, June 29 Polish treasury
minister Andrzej Czerwinski said on Monday he would meet Italian
construction firm Saipem next week to ensure a
liquefied gas terminal on the Baltic Sea opens in 2015 after
numerous delays.
Saipem is leading the consortium building the terminal aimed
at cutting Poland's dependence on Russian gas imports.
After missing an originally planned completion data of 2014,
the company said earlier this year it would finish construction
of the terminal at Swinoujscie this summer only if it received
further payment.
"The terminal will definitely be ready by the end of this
year," Czerwinski told Reuters. "I am going to Swinoujscie next
week to learn all the details. I will also meet the ambassador
and the contractor's representatives to find out what still
needs to be done to complete the project."
Czerwinski was appointed treasury minister earlier this
month as part of a broader government re-shuffle ahead of a
parliamentary election later this year.
The minister also said he would take a closer look at the
sale of PKP Energetyka, a power unit of Poland's state-owned
railways.
The sale process is coming to an end with Poland's fourth
biggest utility Energa and private equity fund CVC the
front runners, according to local media.
"I want to take a look at the privatisation of PKP
Energetyka, that is why I asked for all the documents and
details connected with the process. I have the impression that
the opposition by the employees is a signal that the case need
special attention," Czerwinski said.
(Reporting by Wojciech urawski; Writing by Agnieszka
Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Potter)