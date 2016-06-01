BERLIN, June 1 Lockheed Martin Corp aims to sweeten Sikorsky's bid to build 50 helicopters for Poland if Warsaw scraps a $3 billion plan to buy the helicopters from Airbus Group SE, a senior Lockheed executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Steve O'Bryan, head of business development for Lockheed's mission systems and training business, which includes Sikorsky, said a new bid would include weapons, combat training and pricing in the Polish currency, all elements that were not included in Sikorsky's original bid.

He said Lockheed's acquisition of Sikorsky last year provided opportunities to strengthen the proposal. "We're better together," O'Bryan told Reuters in an interview, underscoring the benefit of bidding as a newly joined unit.

As well as boosting Poland's defence industry, buying Sikorsky helicopters could further strengthen Warsaw's ties with Washington, already its closest ally, and could help secure U.S. backing for Poland's demands for a stronger NATO presence on the alliance's eastern flank.

Lockheed officials have said they are standing by to work with the new Polish government if it decides to cancel the Airbus order placed by the previous government, and even have pre-built Black Hawk helicopters on hand if needed.

Earlier this year, a Polish deputy defence minister said the deal with Airbus was likely to be scrapped. Members of the new government have said they would rather see the deal awarded to a company that builds the helicopters locally.

Both Sikorsky and AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's Leonardo, formerly known as Finmecccanica SpA, have facilities in Poland. Airbus would source work on its helicopters in Poland, but Polish officials have said the aircraft would mostly be built in France.

Lockheed will also display a Black Hawk helicopter built in Poland during large-scale bilateral U.S.-Polish military exercises planned in Poland next month, company officials said.

Other Black Hawk helicopters will fly in the exercise, company officials said. This will take place shortly before a NATO summit in Warsaw in July, where Poland is expected to seek a greater allied presence on its territory.

O'Bryan said it was increasingly important for weapons makers to involve local industry, ensure some technology transfer and help build lasting domestic industries when competing for large arms sales today, unlike the shorter term "offset programs" favoured in the past.

Poland's previous centrist government, beaten by the eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party in elections last October, agreed a provisional deal with Airbus for 50 EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose helicopters.

But the negotiations have dragged on, and Polish media have reported the government may scrap all but a few of the orders. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)