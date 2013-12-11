WARSAW Dec 11 Polish airline LOT will
get about 100 million zlotys($32.94 million) in compensation
from U.S. plane maker Boeing for the faults that grounded
its 787 Dreamliner jets, a source close to the negotiations said
on Wednesday.
"The agreement assumes that LOT will get around 100 million
(zlotys), " the source said. The source said the payment would
be in cash.
A LOT spokeswoman declined to comment on the details of the
agreement. A European spokesman for Boeing said: "All
conversations with our clients are confidential, so we would
refer you to them."
The compensation deal was signed on Monday, but the amount
has not been disclosed and it was not clear at the time whether
Boeing agreed to pay the compensation in cash or by lowering
lease rates for the Dreamliners that LOT operates.