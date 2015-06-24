(Adds airline comment)

WARSAW, June 24 Polish prosecutors are looking into whether the outage which grounded dozens of jets operated by Polish airline Lot at Warsaw's main airport on Sunday may have been caused by a computer system error, a spokesman for the Warsaw prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The prosecutor's spokesman said computer error was one of the versions being examined.

The carrier has said the outage was caused by a cyber attack.

Asked about the possibility of computer error having been the cause, the carrier's spokesman said on Wednesday: "The current state of our knowledge indicates that outside interference must have taken place."

Around 1,400 passengers were stranded at Warsaw's Chopin airport when the flight plan system went down for around five hours on Sunday. The airline said the problem did not affect flights in the air, and passenger safety was not compromised.