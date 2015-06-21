WARSAW, June 21 Around 1,400 passengers of the
Polish airline LOT were grounded at Warsaw's Chopin
airport on Sunday after hackers attacked the airline ground
computer systems used to issue flight plans, the company said.
The computer system was hacked in the afternoon and fixed
after around five hours, during which 10 of the state-owned
carrier's national and international flights were cancelled and
about a dozen more delayed, spokesman Adrian Kubicki said.
LOT was taking care of the passengers on Sunday evening and
some were already able to board flights. LOT said it was
providing hotels for those who needed to stay overnight.
At no point was the safety of ongoing flights compromised,
Kubicki said, and flights destined for Warsaw were able to land
safely. No other airports were affected, he added.
"We're using state-of-the-art computer systems, so this
could potentially be a threat to others in the industry,"
Kubicki said. The attack in now being investigated by the
authorities.
The airport itself was not affected, its spokesman said.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Tom Heneghan)