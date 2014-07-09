BRUSSELS, July 9 European competition
commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday he expected a
"positive decision" on state aid for Poland's flag carrier LOT
.
"I can anticipate that one (decision) that is being prepared
for the next weeks, I don't know if before the summer break or
immediately after the summer break, a positive decision will
also be the Polish airline LOT," Almunia told a news conference.
The European Commission is investigating whether around 200
million euros ($273 million) for restructuring at the troubled
Polish airline was made according to European Union rules.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
