* Commission says to conduct in-depth investigation
* Probe covers state aid worth about 200 million euros
* LOT has been struggling financially for years
* Airline says investigation is "standard procedure"
By Chris Borowski
WARSAW, Nov 6 The European Commission has
launched an in-depth investigation into whether Poland broke
competition rules when it gave about 200 million euros ($270
million) in state aid to its money-losing airline LOT.
If the investigation concludes that the rules were broken,
the airline could be forced to hand back at least some of the
money, worsening its already precarious financial position or
even forcing it to declare bankruptcy.
"The Commission will examine in particular whether the
planned aid will enable LOT to become viable without continued
public funding and whether the company offers adequate
compensation to alleviate the distortion of competition caused
by the state support," the Commission said in a statement.
LOT's chief executive, Sebastian Mikosz, said he had
expected the European investigation.
"It is standard for the commission to launch such procedures
when it comes to entities, including airlines, that go for
public aid for restructuring" he said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from the Polish government.
LOT, one of the world's oldest airlines, has struggled to
compete with the bigger networks of rivals such as Lufthansa
and with low-cost competitors like Ryanair.
The state-owned airline has burned through government funds
and come up with several turnaround plans that have failed to
have a lasting effect. It reported a loss of 400 million zlotys
last year and expects to remain deep in the red in 2013.
It had been banking on the acquisition of Dreamliner jets
from Boeing to improve its fortunes. But those aircraft
have been repeatedly grounded due to technical problems, and LOT
is seeking compensation from the manufacturer.
In its statement, the Commission said it had doubts over
whether the latest restructuring plan unveiled by LOT - a
condition for getting a fresh injection of state aid this year -
would make the airline commercially viable.
It also said it had doubts over whether cuts in LOT's
capacity, to off-set any distorting effects on the market from
the state aid, were sufficient, and whether LOT itself was
contributing enough to the cost of the re-structuring.
The Commission has recently opened other investigations into
public support measures granted to national flag carriers
including Air Baltic, Adria Airways, Estonian Air and SAS.
Last year, Hungarian airline Malev collapsed after the
Commission demanded that it give back some 130 million euros in
state aid.