WARSAW, Sept 29 A Boeing 787 Dreamliner
operated by Poland's LOT airline had to land
unexpectedly in Iceland on Sunday due to a fault in its air
identification system, a spokeswoman for the airline said on
Sunday.
The plane was flying from Toronto to Warsaw when it was
forced to land at the island's Keflavik airport.
"The aircraft had to land due to an air identification
system fault. The Norwegian authorities have refused permission
to fly over its territory, even though other countries gave
permission to fly over theirs," Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras said.
The Dreamliner was expected to be a game-changer for the
aviation industry, but there have been delays getting it into
service and setbacks including the grounding of all the planes
due to battery problems.
Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle on Saturday
took one of its brand new Dreamliners out of long-haul service
and demanded that Boeing repair the plane after it suffered
repeated breakdowns.
For state-owned LOT, which has struggled for years with huge
operating losses, the incident adds to a list of problems with
the Dreamliners. Last week it had had to delay flights after
check-ups showed two planes lacked gas filters.
LOT is demanding from Boeing compensation for lost revenue
and has given Boeing time until the end of the year to settle on
compensation over faults or face court action.
Pijanowska-Kuras said that LOT had sent two planes to get
the Dreamliner passengers to Poland, while Boeing's service
company will be working to solve the issue so that the
Dreamliner could be taken to Poland "as soon as possible".
She said it is too early to say whether the unexpected
landing in Iceland would be added to LOT's list of claims from
Boeing.