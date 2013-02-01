WARSAW Feb 1 The fate of Poland's treasury
minister Mikolaj Budzanowski depends on the situation at the
country's loss-making flag carrier LOT, Prime Minister
Donald Tusk said on Friday.
"Budzanowski knows that his future in the government depends
on his short-term efficiency regarding LOT," Tusk told a press
briefing.
The treasury minister agreed to give LOT a 400 million zloty
($129.2 million) loan to prevent the airline from succumbing to
its continuing losses and mounting debts.
"This is a test of the decision concerning the loan. If it
does not have a healing effect shortly, it will mean the end of
the minister's work," Tusk said.
($1 = 3.0966 Polish zlotys)
