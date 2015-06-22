WARSAW, June 22 Polish airline LOT
plans to double the number of passengers it carries to 10
million a year by 2020 as part of a strategy to become a
regional industry leader, the company said on Monday.
After seven years of losses, LOT restructured and returned
to making a profit on core business last year. The European
Union approved about 200 million euros ($228 million)in state
aid for the airline, easing a threat of bankruptcy.
"We have to focus on building up the scale. There is
absolutely no reason why in five years we could not be an
airline of the size of Austrian Airlines, Finnair, TAP or Aer
Lingus," LOT Chief Executive Sebastian Mikosz told a news
conference.
LOT's target is to reach 9 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion) in
revenue in 2020, compared with 3.5 billion in 2014.
The airline has spent years looking for a new investor but
weak profitability and tough competition have hampered its
efforts.
"Naturally, bigger funds will be needed for further
intensive development. For this the company has to attract an
investor. It is at the best moment for that now," said Chief
Financial Officer Maciej Dziudzik.
($1 = 3.6685 zlotys)
($1 = 0.8776 euros)
