* Avianca's owner Efromovich says mulling Alitalia, LOT buy
* He may also decide to launch a new airline in Europe
* Efromovich wants to gain market share in Europe
WARSAW, Dec 17 The owner of Colombian airline
Avianca is considering taking over Italian airline
Alitalia or Polish state-owned LOT to boost
his presence in Europe, he was quoted as saying in a Polish
newspaper on Tuesday.
Colombian-Brazilian airline entrepreneur German Efromovich
told the Rzeczpospolita daily that another option for him was to
build a new airline from scratch in Europe.
"We must take the decision regarding our future purchase no
later than in the first two months of 2014," Efromovicz was
quoted as saying.
"I must boost the presence of my airline in Europe, either
through acquisitions or by starting a new company."
"I am certainly looking at Alitalia and Lot," he added.
Poland said last week it may consider privatising LOT
together with other air industry businesses after it brings them
all into a single holding company.
Efromovich, who was born in South America into a family of
Polish Jews, acquired Polish citizenship in order to facilitate
his bid for Portugal's airline TAP last year.
Portugal rejected Efromovich's bid in December 2012, saying
it would postpone the long-awaited privatisation of its
debt-laden airline.
Portugal said last week it would likely relaunch TAP's
privatisation in the first quarter of 2014, but Efromovich said
buying TAP was "not necessarily a priority" for him now.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)