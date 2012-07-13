WARSAW, July 13 Poland wants its majority-owned
refiner Lotos to develop upstream and retail
operations after it successfully concluded the expansion of its
refining capacity to 10.5 million
tonnes of crude annually, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski
said on Friday.
Gdansk-based Lotos is the country's second-largest refiner
after PKN Orlen. Poland, which controls the group via
a 53 percent stake, wanted to sell it in 2011, but the process
collapsed after no bids were placed.
"I view the 10+ (refining capacity expansion) programme as a
success, but (also) ... as a prelude to the construction of a
strong oil corporation," Budzanowski was quoted as saying in the
Treasury's press statement.
"Now it's time for further challenges, such as the expansion
of the portfolio of upstream assets and the retail segment."
The group's existing upstream operations comprise local and
foreign projects. Its Baltic Sea fields produced 5.6 thousand
barrels per day in the first quarter of 2012.
Lotos is also developing upstream operations in neighbouring
Lithuania, but is still far from starting output in Norway,
where it controls a 20 percent stake in ill-fated oilfield Yme,
designed to produce at a peak 40 thousand barrels of crude per
day.
The group controls 8.2 percent of Poland's retail market,
which is dominated by PKN.
In March, Lotos was added to a list of 47 strategic
state-controlled companies, which was published as part of the
country's privatisation plan for 2012-2013.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)