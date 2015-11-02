(Adds quotes, background)

WARSAW Nov 2 Saudi Arabia is expected to supply more oil to Poland, the deputy head of oil refiner Grupa Lotos' said on Monday.

Most of the 10.5 million tonnes of oil that Lotos refines annually comes from Russia. But last month Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's biggest oil company Rosneft, said that Saudi Arabia had started supplying crude oil to Poland.

Zbigniew Paszkowicz, deputy head of Lotos, said that the first tanker with 100,000 tonnes of oil from Saudi Arabia had strengthened its negotiating position in talks with its biggest oil suppliers.

"This ship made our negotiation position much stronger," Paszkowicz told reporters. "This may mean the start of cooperation with Saudi Arabia."

Oil producing countries are having to fight for market share because of a supply glut that has depressed prices. Producers with the deepest pockets, such as Saudi Arabia, can use low prices to enter new markets, often at the expense of Russia.

Lotos, which is seeking to boost its upstream activities, has bought shares in gas and oil deposits in a deal that would help it double its daily output to around 28,000 barrels.

Paszkowicz said that the company would continue looking for further acquisition targets, but did not specify when it might do another deal.

He also said that the company was putting finishing touches to its new strategy. "We will be focusing more on the profitability rather then on volumes in the upstream segment," Paszkowicz said.