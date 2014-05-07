WARSAW May 7 Poland's largest clothing retailer
LPP plans to pay out 169.6 million zlotys ($56.27
million) or 43 percent of its 2013 net profit, as dividends this
year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement did not say what the dividend per share would
be. Last year, LPP, a home-grown Polish rival to international
retailers such as to H&M and Inditex, paid
85.1 zlotys per share.
LPP operates under the Reserved, House, and Cropp brands.
Its share price fell 18 percent this year as the Ukraine-Russia
conflict cast doubts over the its revenues in those two markets,
which account for nearly a quarter of its sales.
The company is to present its first quarter results on
Thursday. Analysts expect that it will post a 22 million zlotys
loss due to rouble and hryvnia weakness.
($1 = 3.0142 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)