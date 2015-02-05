BRIEF-Hypoport Q1 EBIT up 29 percent to 7.0 million euros
* Overall revenue increased by 34 percent to 47.7 million euros ($51.95 million) (Q1 2016: 35.7 million euros)
WARSAW Feb 5 Poland's mBank chief financial officer said on Thursday that the bank would like to repeat last year's net profit in 2015.
"Delivering the same numbers (in terms of net profit) as last year is our aspiration. We would like to repeat the 2014 net profit in 2015," Joerg Hessenmueller told reporters. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* Overall revenue increased by 34 percent to 47.7 million euros ($51.95 million) (Q1 2016: 35.7 million euros)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 147.4 million dirhams versus 126.7 million dirhams year ago