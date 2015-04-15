WROCLAW, Poland, April 15 Pictures of Marilyn
Monroe by fashion and celebrity photographer Milton H. Greene
will go on display in the Polish city of Wroclaw this summer as
part of a rare collection of prints of the U.S. actress.
The western Polish city successfully bid for the pictures at
an auction last year for 6.4 million zloty ($1.69 million)
according to local media, and the collection is likely to become
a major attraction to Wroclaw, which is due to be one of two
European capitals of culture in 2016.
It is made up of more than 3,000 prints and also includes
pictures of other actresses such as Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly,
Judy Garland and Marlene Dietrich.
The pictures are taken on movie sets, in theatres, during
magazine photo sessions and in private settings.
A preview of 47 pictures of Monroe, including "Ballerina
Sitting", was unveiled to art and photograph critics on Tuesday
while the exhibition, entitled "Good day, Marilyn", opens to the
public in July.
"A person walking through the exhibition should be able to
see a different Marilyn Monroe on every photograph because these
are photographs of an actress and movie star but also a private
person," said exhibition curator Marek Stanielewicz.
"Some photographs were posed but some show Marilyn Monroe in
intimate situations. The key thing was to show Marilyn Monroe
not only as a great actress and sex symbol but Marilyn Monroe as
a human and a girl."
Greene, who worked for magazines such as Harper's Bazaar and
Vogue, became friends with Monroe after they met on a photo
shoot. They later formed a production company and Monroe
eventually moved in with the photographer and his family, where
he took numerous photographs of her. Greene died in 1985.
Poland obtained the pictures as part of a settlement in an
embezzlement case involving a U.S. businessman in the 1990s. A
first batch of pictures of Monroe was auctioned in 2012.
(1 US dollar = 3.7919 Polish zloty)
(Reporting By Reuters Television in Wroclaw; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Gareth Jones)